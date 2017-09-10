Giants' Madison Bumgarner: Drops to 3-8 with poor outing

Bumgarner (3-8) allowed six runs on 10 hits and a walk while striking out four batters through five innings during Sunday's loss to the White Sox.

The imposing lefty entered Sunday's start with a 3.22 ERA, 1.04 WHIP and 8.1 K/9 through 10 starts since returning from the disabled list July 15, so this was a discouraging outing. Additionally, Bumgarner has now surrendered 11 runs through 11 innings over his past two outings. While he hasn't looked nearly as dominant of late, the fantasy numbers are still strong, and his upside for an elite showing in any given start is unquestioned. With San Francisco utilizing a six-man rotation, Bumgarner projects to make his next start at AT&T Park against the Diamondbacks.