Giants' Madison Bumgarner: Earns first win of 2019

Bumgarner (1-2) secured the win against the Rockies on Saturday by allowing two runs on six hits across seven innings. He struck out seven and issued one walk.

Bumgarner gave up only a pair of singles through the first five innings, but the Rockies were able to break through for two runs during his final two frames. The veteran lefty came out to start the eighth inning, but was pulled after Chris Iannetta hit a leadoff double. Bumgarner has a 3.12 ERA, 0.92 WHIP and 23:4 K:BB through four starts (26 innings), and next lines up to pitch Friday at Pittsburgh.