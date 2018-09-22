Giants' Madison Bumgarner: Earns quality start Friday

Bumgarner settled for a no-decision in Friday's game against the Cardinals. He allowed three earned runs, eight hits and one walk over six innings while striking out five.

Bumgarner allowed RBI singles in the first, fifth and sixth innings, and his offense eventually took him off the hook for the loss after tying the game in the seventh frame. He was pulled early from his most recent start due to side tightness, but he was able to throw 98 pitches over six innings Friday night. Over 20 starts in 2018, Bumgarner owns a 3.20 ERA with a 103:42 K:BB ratio in 123.2 innings. His next start is slated for Wednesday against the Padres.