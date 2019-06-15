Giants' Madison Bumgarner: Earns unimpressive quality start
Bumgarner picked up a quality start despite allowing five runs in six innings Saturday against the Brewers, as just three of those runs were earned. He walked six and allowed five hits while striking out six batters.
It was hardly Bumgarner's most impressive outing, but it met the bare minimum requirements for a quality start, so owners in leagues with that category will be happy. The veteran allowed a Manny Pina solo shot in the third, three runs in the fourth (two of which were unearned) and one more in the fifth, but he kept the Giants in a game which they would eventually win. Bumgarner will next take the hill Thursday against the Dodgers.
