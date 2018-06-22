Giants' Madison Bumgarner: Eight shutout innings

Bumgarner (1-2) allowed three hits and walked two while striking out eight across eight scoreless innings to earn the win Thursday against the Padres.

Bumgarner turned in his best start of the season, limiting the Padres to only five baserunners across his eight innings of work. After walking four batters in his last outing, Bumgarner appeared to find his control, with 69 of his 100 pitches finding the strike zone and beginning 21 of the 29 batters he faced with a strike. He has thrown at least 100 pitches in two consecutive starts, so there should be no extra concerns about his workload going forward.