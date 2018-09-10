Giants' Madison Bumgarner: Emotions take over in loss

Bumgarner (5-6) gave up five runs on four hits and a walk while striking out four over six innings in a loss to the Brewers on Sunday.

Bumgarner was cruising through five innings before running into a bit of trouble in the sixth. The southpaw buzzed Ryan Braun with a cutter, which prompted an exchange of words between the two. The burly southpaw is known for his tough mound demeanor, and promptly plunked Braun with the next pitch. No brawl ensued, but Bumgarner's inability to control his emotions loaded the bases, and Johnathon Schoop made him pay with a grand slam. The 28-year-old has given up 11 runs over his last two outings, but he still owns a solid 3.30 ERA in 18 starts since returning from a hand injury earlier this season. Bumgarner's next start comes against the Rockies -- who tagged him for six runs Sept. 3 -- but this time it will take place in pitcher-friendly AT&T Park.