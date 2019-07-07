Giants' Madison Bumgarner: Exits Saturday's game

Bumgarner was removed from Saturday's game after being hit by a line drive just above his left elbow, Henry Schulman of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Bumgarner was struck by the liner during the first inning and was able to remain in the game for another frame, but he did not throw a pitch in the third inning despite initially retaking the mound. The veteran left-hander should have his status updated later Saturday or Sunday.

