Giants' Madison Bumgarner: Expected to have club option exercised
The Giants are expected to pick up Bumgarner's club option for 2018, Austin Laymance of MLB.com reports.
This is no surprise, as Bumgarner is San Francisco's ace -- his club option is worth $12 million for next season. Although he missed significant time last year with a shoulder injury, Bumgarner has been lights out in his career with the Giants, posting a 3.01 ERA over nine seasons. Look for the 28-year-old to have yet another stellar season in 2018.
More News
-
Giants' Madison Bumgarner: Season comes to a close•
-
Giants' Madison Bumgarner: Mows down Dodgers on Saturday•
-
Giants' Madison Bumgarner: Drops tough-luck loss to D-backs•
-
Giants' Madison Bumgarner: Drops to 3-8 with poor outing•
-
Giants' Madison Bumgarner: Roughed up Sunday•
-
Giants' Madison Bumgarner: Cleared for Sunday start•
-
Sneak Peak: 2018 shortstop
Shortstop isn't the wasteland it used to be, and the top tier seems to grow every year. But...
-
2018 third base rankings
Josh Donaldson's strong finish wasn't enough to keep him in the first-round discussion, but...
-
2018 second base rankings
Second base is as deep as any infield position these days, but it's lacking in true standouts....
-
Sneak Peak: 2018 first base rankings
First base has traditionally been the deepest position in Fantasy Baseball, and some newcomers...
-
Early 2018 Positional Rankings
Check out Scott White and Heath Cumming's first batch of rankings for the 2018 Fantasy sea...
-
Sneak Peak: 2018 catcher rankings
Buster Posey has been a fixture atop the catcher rankings since breaking into the league in...