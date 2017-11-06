Giants' Madison Bumgarner: Expected to have club option exercised

The Giants are expected to pick up Bumgarner's club option for 2018, Austin Laymance of MLB.com reports.

This is no surprise, as Bumgarner is San Francisco's ace -- his club option is worth $12 million for next season. Although he missed significant time last year with a shoulder injury, Bumgarner has been lights out in his career with the Giants, posting a 3.01 ERA over nine seasons. Look for the 28-year-old to have yet another stellar season in 2018.