Giants' Madison Bumgarner: Expected to miss 6-8 weeks
Bumgarner (hand) is expected to be sidelined for 6-8 weeks after fracturing his pitching hand during Friday's Cactus League start against the Royals, a source informed Buster Olney of ESPN.
Bumgarner suffered the hand injury when he was on the receiving end of a line drive off the bat of Whit Merrifield in the third inning. It was determined soon after his departure that Bumgarner was dealing with a broken fifth metacarpal and would require surgery Saturday that would include the insertion of pins into his hand. If Bumgarner heals as expected, the pins would be removed 4-6 weeks following the surgery and the lefty would then require about two weeks to build up to a starter's workload, tentatively putting him in line for a mid-to-late-May return. With Bumgarner out of the mix and Jeff Samardzija (pectoral) also likely to open the season on the disabled list, Johnny Cueto is now the leading candidate to take the hill Opening Day in Los Angeles against the Dodgers.
More News
-
Giants' Madison Bumgarner: Suffers hand fracture•
-
Giants' Madison Bumgarner: Prematurely exits Friday's start•
-
Giants' Madison Bumgarner: Perfect through three•
-
Giants' Madison Bumgarner: Tabbed for Opening Day start•
-
Giants' Madison Bumgarner: Expected to have club option exercised•
-
Giants' Madison Bumgarner: Season comes to a close•
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Fade Ray
SportsLine simulated the MLB season 10,000 times and warns that Lorenzo Cain, Robby Ray will...
-
Relief Pitcher Tiers 3.0
How many safe, dominant saves sources are there? Our Scott White looks at the distribution...
-
Starting Pitcher Tiers 3.0
There's the Big Four at starting pitcher, and there's everyone else, right? Check out the rest...
-
Hand injury hurts Bumgarner's value
In what was likely his final start of spring, Madison Bumgarner suffered a broken hand. Chris...
-
Outfield Tiers 3.0
Outfield is, of course, a large position, but is it a deep one? Not at the top, says Scott...
-
Shortstop Tiers 3.0
Should you reach for the elite options at shortstop? Or can you wait and find value?