Giants' Madison Bumgarner: Expected to miss 6-to-8 weeks

Bumgarner (hand) is expected to be sidelined for 6-to-8 weeks after fracturing his pitching hand during Friday's Cactus League start against the Royals, a source informed Buster Olney of ESPN.

Bumgarner suffered the hand injury when he was on the receiving end in a line drive off the bat of Whit Merrifield in the third inning. It was determined soon after his departure that Bumgarner was dealing with a broken fifth metacarpal and would require surgery Saturday that would include the insertion of pins into his hand. If Bumgarner heals as expected, the pins would be removed 4-to-6 weeks following the surgery and the lefty would then require about two weeks to build up to a starter's workload, tentatively putting him in line for a mid-to-late-May return. With Bumgarner out of the mix and Jeff Samardzija (pectoral) likely to open the season on the disabled list, Johnny Cueto is now the leading candidate to take the hill Opening Day in Los Angeles against the Dodgers.