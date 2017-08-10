Giants' Madison Bumgarner: Fans seven in Wednesday's win
Bumgarner (2-5) gave up only one run on five hits and a walk over seven innings while striking out seven in Wednesday's 3-1 win over the Cubs.
It looked like the left-hander was going to be denied a win once again, but the Giants pushed across the go-ahead run in the bottom of the seventh inning after Bumgarner had left the game for a pinch hitter. He's now reeled off three straight quality starts, fanning seven in each, and appears to be back in peak form. He'll next take the mound Tuesday on the road against the Marlins.
More News
-
Giants' Madison Bumgarner: Drops fifth game despite quality start•
-
Giants' Madison Bumgarner: Shuts down Dodgers in no-decision•
-
Giants' Madison Bumgarner: Records first win of season•
-
Giants' Madison Bumgarner: Still chasing first win•
-
Giants' Madison Bumgarner: Goes seven strong in return•
-
Giants' Madison Bumgarner: Officially activated Saturday•
-
Bruce trade renews Dominic Smith watch
Jay Bruce heads to Cleveland, shaking up the Indians lineup, but just as interesting for Fantasy...
-
Prospects: Time to pick up Rhys Hoskins?
Rhys Hoskins is on the verge of a promotion, and while he's not the biggest name in prospect...
-
Waivers: Lopez, Woodruff have the talent
Brandon Woodruff is here. Reynaldo Lopez is next. Scott White thinks both could be useful to...
-
Ranking the top 30 DL stashes
We're nearing the point when every injury could be a season-ender, but when a player as high-end...
-
Waivers: A's sluggers worth adding
The Oakland Athletics have long been out of the playoff race, but a couple of their young hitters...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 19
Odubel Herrera has found a new gear the last two months and can help with all the hitters playing...