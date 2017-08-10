Play

Giants' Madison Bumgarner: Fans seven in Wednesday's win

Bumgarner (2-5) gave up only one run on five hits and a walk over seven innings while striking out seven in Wednesday's 3-1 win over the Cubs.

It looked like the left-hander was going to be denied a win once again, but the Giants pushed across the go-ahead run in the bottom of the seventh inning after Bumgarner had left the game for a pinch hitter. He's now reeled off three straight quality starts, fanning seven in each, and appears to be back in peak form. He'll next take the mound Tuesday on the road against the Marlins.

