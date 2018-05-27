Giants' Madison Bumgarner: Feels ready to face MLB hitters
Bumgarner (hand) thinks he could throw 60-to-70 pitches in the majors in his next outing, but it is unclear if the Giants will be willing to alter his rehab plan after their ace dominated Triple-A hitters in his first rehab start Saturday, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
Bumgarner said he would see how he felt Sunday, and while he doesn't think he'd be in midseason form, it sounds like he's ready to face big-league hitters again. He tossed 3.2 no-hit innings Saturday, issuing one walk while striking out eight in his first rehab start for Triple-A Sacramento. The Giants' original plan was to give him three rehab starts, but that seems unlikely at this point. He may make his next scheduled rehab start Thursday, but it seems just as likely that he is pitching against the Phillies at home Friday. Hopefully there will be some clarity about his next step before weekly lineups lock next week, but owners should certainly plan on getting him back soon and should feel good about how sharp he was in his first rehab outing.
