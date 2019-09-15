Giants' Madison Bumgarner: Fires 20th quality start

Bumgarner didn't factor into the decision in Saturday's 4-2 loss to the Marlins, giving up two runs on four hits over seven innings while striking out three.

The southpaw kept Miami off the board for six innings until Jorge Alfaro drove a curveball to left-center field for a two-run homer, but the Giants struck back in the bottom of the frame to take their ace off the hook for his ninth loss. The quality start was Bumgarner's 20th of the season, and he'll take a 3.73 ERA and 187:39 K:BB through 195.2 innings into his next outing Friday in Atlanta.