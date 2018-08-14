Giants' Madison Bumgarner: Fires quality start

Bumgarner gave up two runs on seven hits and two walks while striking out four over six innings Monday. He did not factor in the decision in a comeback win over the Dodgers.

Clayton Kershaw posted the stronger line in another classic pitcher's duel between the two southpaws, but a ninth-inning rally got Bumgarner off the hook for a tough-luck loss. The 29-year-old only recorded seven swinging strikes, and his 9.3 swinging strike percentage (10.5 career average) is the likely contributor to his career-worst 2.1 K/BB ratio. That said, Bumgarner has still been able to produce a strong 2.71 ERA in 13 starts since returning from a serious hand injury, which is a testament to his ability to keep hitters off balance despite not having his best strikeout stuff.