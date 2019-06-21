Giants' Madison Bumgarner: Gets destroyed by Dodgers

Bumgarner (3-7) took the loss against the Dodgers on Thursday, pitching 3.2 innings and giving up six runs on 10 hits and one walk while striking out three.

Not only was the performance the worst for Bumgarner this season, it marked the most runs (six) and hits (10) he has given up in 35 career starts against the Dodgers. Most of the damage came in the fourth inning, when the Dodgers rocked Bumgarner for eight hits (including two homers) and five runs before he was mercifully pulled from the game. The rough outing snapped a streak of five straight quality starts for Bumgarner, though none of those appearances resulted in a win. The 29-year-old is certainly better than Thursday's implosion suggests, though his current numbers -- a 4.28 ERA and 1.24 WHIP along with a 3-7 record -- are a far cry from his days as a perennial Cy Young Award contender. He'll look to rebound at home in his next start against the Rockies on Tuesday.