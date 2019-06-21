Giants' Madison Bumgarner: Gets destroyed by Dodgers
Bumgarner (3-7) took the loss against the Dodgers on Thursday, pitching 3.2 innings and giving up six runs on 10 hits and one walk while striking out three.
Not only was the performance the worst for Bumgarner this season, it marked the most runs (six) and hits (10) he has given up in 35 career starts against the Dodgers. Most of the damage came in the fourth inning, when the Dodgers rocked Bumgarner for eight hits (including two homers) and five runs before he was mercifully pulled from the game. The rough outing snapped a streak of five straight quality starts for Bumgarner, though none of those appearances resulted in a win. The 29-year-old is certainly better than Thursday's implosion suggests, though his current numbers -- a 4.28 ERA and 1.24 WHIP along with a 3-7 record -- are a far cry from his days as a perennial Cy Young Award contender. He'll look to rebound at home in his next start against the Rockies on Tuesday.
More News
-
Giants' Madison Bumgarner: Earns unimpressive quality start•
-
Giants' Madison Bumgarner: Tough-luck loser•
-
Giants' Madison Bumgarner: Tosses another quality start•
-
Giants' Madison Bumgarner: Takes loss despite quality start•
-
Giants' Madison Bumgarner: Pitches six strong innings•
-
Giants' Madison Bumgarner: Notches third win•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Thursday Waivers, winners & losers
The arrival of Zac Gallen and potential rotation return of Julio Urias highlight Thursday's...
-
Prospects: Luzardo, McKay nearing debut
Zac Gallen is in the big leagues, hopefully long after you made the choice to stash him. If...
-
Prospect Call Up: Gallen's turn
Minor-league breakout Zac Gallen becomes the latest promising arm to get a shot in the Marlins...
-
Waivers and Tuesday's winners/losers
Heath Cummings tries to catch you up on a busy Tuesday night in baseball with waiver advice...
-
Roto trade chart (top 250)
As several big name bats return to active duty, their trade value can be difficult to gauge....
-
Rookie hitters: ranks & tiers
Heath Cummings ranks the rookie hitters for the rest of the season, starting with Fernando...