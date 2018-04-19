Giants' Madison Bumgarner: Gets pins removed, targets late May return
Bumgarner had the pins removed from his pitching hand Thursday and is aiming for a return in late May or early June, Bob Nightengale of USA Today reports.
The Giants' ace will resume playing catch in two weeks, which starts Bumgarner on a path for a return as soon as the end of May. Bumgarner is currently on the 60-day disabled list and will not be eligible to come off until May 25, at which point the Giants will need to clear spots on the 25- and 40-man rosters. In any case, Bumgarner getting his pins removed Thursday marks a significant step in his return from a broken left hand and he'll begin ramping up baseball activity once he starts playing catch.
