Giants' Madison Bumgarner: Hit hard by Reds

Bumgarner (4-5) took the loss Saturday, coughing up six runs (five earned) on eight hits and two walks over six innings while striking out six as the Giants fell 7-1 to the Reds.

Cincinnati's offense strafed the southpaw, as five of the eight hits off Bumgarner went for extra bases, including solo homers by Jose Peraza and Dilson Herrera. Bumgarner will try to shake off his worst start of the season when he next takes the mound Thursday on the road against the Mets.