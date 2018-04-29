Giants' Madison Bumgarner: Hopeful to begin throwing program

Bumgarner (hand) will see a doctor Tuesday with the hope of being cleared to begin throwing, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Bumgarner continues to make progress, as starting a throwing program would be a big next step on the road to recovery. If he avoids any major setbacks, he could be back by the end of May -- he's eligible to return from the 60-day disabled list starting on May 25.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories