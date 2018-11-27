Giants' Madison Bumgarner: Involved in trade talks

Bumgarner has been involved in trade talks this offseason, Jon Morosi of MLB Network reports.

Bumgarner is the Giants' beloved ace with three World Series titles to his name, but his team is firmly in a rebuild, and the lefty has just one year remaining on his contract. The Brewers and Phillies appear to have the inside track to land Bumgarner, with the Braves also checking in but not actively involved in talks. All three situations would represent a downgrade in home park for the veteran hurler, though each would likely provide more opportunities for him to pick up wins.

