Giants' Madison Bumgarner: Lasts only four innings
Bumgarner allowed three earned runs on two hits and six walks while striking out five across four innings Saturday against the Athletics. He did not factor into the decision.
Bumgarner threw just 47 of his 92 pitches for a strike, leading to his shortest outing of the season. He has exhibited unusually poor control throughout his nine starts and has surrendered a career-worst 3.9 BB/9 as a result. He has been able to limit damage via the long ball this season -- keeping his numbers respectable -- but in order for him to return back to ace status he will have to improve his walk rate.
