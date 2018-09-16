Giants' Madison Bumgarner: Lifted for precautionary reasons
Bumgarner was lifted from Saturday's game against the Rockies with side tightness, Amy Gutierrez of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
This helps explain why Bumgarner was lifted after throwing just 64 pitches through six scoreless innings. Bumgarner apparently felt some tightness following an at-bat earlier in the game, and while manager Bruce Bochy said the southpaw could have continued, the skipper opted to play it safe. He's expected to make his next start on schedule, which will come on the road against the Cardinals.
More News
-
Giants' Madison Bumgarner: Emotions take over in loss•
-
Giants' Madison Bumgarner: Hit hard at Coors•
-
Giants' Madison Bumgarner: Dominant again in no-decision•
-
Giants' Madison Bumgarner: Dominates Mets for fifth win•
-
Giants' Madison Bumgarner: Hit hard by Reds•
-
Giants' Madison Bumgarner: Fires quality start•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 26
There's plenty of reason to love the Rays in Week 26 (Sept. 17-23), according to Scott White,...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 26
There's no shortage of interesting two-start options in Week 26 (Sept. 17-23) — that is, if...
-
Waivers: Who replaces Pedro Strop?
The Cubs are down a closer, but the replacement could be even better, according to Scott White....
-
Minor-league Barometer: 2018 wrapup
The minor-league barometer ends the 2018 season looking at who helped or hurt their stock most...
-
Projecting 2019's first two rounds
Whether you're still in it or out of it in 2018, it doesn't hurt to start planning for next...
-
Waivers: Eyeing Castillo, Musgrove
Our Scott White looks at some pitchers showing signs of a breakthrough at this late stage of...