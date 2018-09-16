Giants' Madison Bumgarner: Lifted for precautionary reasons

Bumgarner was lifted from Saturday's game against the Rockies with side tightness, Amy Gutierrez of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

This helps explain why Bumgarner was lifted after throwing just 64 pitches through six scoreless innings. Bumgarner apparently felt some tightness following an at-bat earlier in the game, and while manager Bruce Bochy said the southpaw could have continued, the skipper opted to play it safe. He's expected to make his next start on schedule, which will come on the road against the Cardinals.