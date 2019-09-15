Giants' Madison Bumgarner: Lines up for three more starts
Bumgarner is expected to pitch on his normal four days' rest for the remainder of the season, Maria I. Guardado of MLB.com reports.
Bumgarner is already locked in to make his next start Thursday in Boston, and the Giants apparently plan to take advantage of their final off day of the season Sept. 23 to have the lefty jump ahead of Jeff Samardzija in the pitching schedule. That would set Bumgarner up for a pair of home starts in the final week, with those turns coming Sept. 24 versus the Rockies and in the finale Sept. 29 versus the Dodgers.
