Giants' Madison Bumgarner: Lines up to start Saturday

Bumgarner (elbow) is scheduled to start Saturday's game at Milwaukee, Kerry Crowley of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

Bumgarner sustained a left elbow contusion after being hit by a line drive Saturday, but it doesn't look as though he won't be forced to miss a turn through the rotation. The 29-year-old will have a couple extra days off due to the All-Star break and will throw a bullpen session Thursday in advance of the start.

