Giants' Madison Bumgarner: Moved to 60-day disabled list
Bumgarner (hand) was moved to the 60-day disabled list Wednesday, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
The move is mostly a bureaucratic one and will have little effect on Bumgarner's return date. He now will be ineligible to return before May 25, but the team didn't expect him to be able to return before that date anyway. The Giants will use the 40-man roster spot that this move opens up to add Andrew Suarez, who is set to make his big-league debut Wednesday against the Diamondbacks. Bumgarner is still recovering from a fractured hand he suffered after getting hit by a comebacker in spring training.
