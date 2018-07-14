Giants' Madison Bumgarner: Moves to 3-3 with win
Bumgarner (3-3) picked up the win over the Athletics on Friday, giving up one earned run on three hits over six innings, striking out five and walking three in the Giant's 7-1 victory.
The left-hander was sharp in his final start before the All-Star break, bagging his second straight victory by quieting an Oakland lineup that has been hot recently. He missed most of the first half of the season due to injury, but Bumgarner has been performing pretty much like his normal self since he returned to action, as he's sporting a 2.90 ERA and a 1.19 WHIP to go along with 41 strikeouts in 49.2 innings.
