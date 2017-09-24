Giants' Madison Bumgarner: Mows down Dodgers on Saturday
Bumgarner (4-9) earned the win against the Dodgers on Saturday, allowing one run on five hits and one walk in 7.2 innings in the Giants' 2-1 victory. He struck out five.
The southpaw was often hovering near the mid-90s with his velocity and hummed along quickly to a victory. Bumgarner now sports a sparkling 3.32 ERA with an 8.2 K/9 and 1.6 BB/9 over 111 innings, putting him in position -- despite missing so much time this year -- to again be selected within the first two or three rounds of fantasy drafts in 2018. He lines up to take his final turn of the season Friday at home against the Padres.
