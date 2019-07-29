Giants' Madison Bumgarner: Notches sixth win
Bumgarner (6-7) earned the win against San Diego on Sunday, pitching seven innings and giving up four runs on four hits and two walks while striking out six.
Bumgarner struggled early, giving up a run in the first inning and three more in the third on Hunter Renfroe's mammoth home run, but settled down to retire 12 of the final 14 batters he faced. The southpaw was very efficient, needing only 86 pitches to complete seven innings despite hitting a batter and issuing a pair of walks. Bumgarner has been on a roll since getting roughed up by the Dodgers on June 20, posting a 2.51 ERA along with a 47:9 K:BB in 43 innings over that stretch. This was his final start before the trade deadline, though the probability of MadBum being dealt has lessened considerably with San Francisco's improbable second-half push for a playoff spot. Should he remain with the Giants, his next scheduled start is lined up for Friday in the rarefied air of Colorado.
More News
-
Giants' Madison Bumgarner: Another quality start•
-
Giants' Madison Bumgarner: Tosses nine innings in no-decision•
-
Giants' Madison Bumgarner: Strong in no-decision•
-
Giants' Madison Bumgarner: Cleared to start Saturday•
-
Giants' Madison Bumgarner: Lines up to start Saturday•
-
Giants' Madison Bumgarner: X-rays on elbow return negative•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 19 Preview: Top 10 sleeper hitters
The upcoming trade deadline makes for a chaotic Week 19, and the crop of sleeper hitters is...
-
Week 19 Preview: Two-start pitchers
Hot-hand pitchers like Reynaldo Lopez and Brad Keller are in line for two starts at the right...
-
Fantasy trade chart: Acuna Jr. up
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Week 19 Fantasy baseball rankings
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Waivers, winners, losers: Gallo hurt
Who can you find to replace Joey Gallo's power production? Do the Dodgers have a new catcher?...
-
Replacing Rays ace Blake Snell
Blake Snell's season might be over, at least in Fantasy. Here are some options for those attempting...