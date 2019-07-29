Giants' Madison Bumgarner: Notches sixth win

Bumgarner (6-7) earned the win against San Diego on Sunday, pitching seven innings and giving up four runs on four hits and two walks while striking out six.

Bumgarner struggled early, giving up a run in the first inning and three more in the third on Hunter Renfroe's mammoth home run, but settled down to retire 12 of the final 14 batters he faced. The southpaw was very efficient, needing only 86 pitches to complete seven innings despite hitting a batter and issuing a pair of walks. Bumgarner has been on a roll since getting roughed up by the Dodgers on June 20, posting a 2.51 ERA along with a 47:9 K:BB in 43 innings over that stretch. This was his final start before the trade deadline, though the probability of MadBum being dealt has lessened considerably with San Francisco's improbable second-half push for a playoff spot. Should he remain with the Giants, his next scheduled start is lined up for Friday in the rarefied air of Colorado.