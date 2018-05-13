Giants' Madison Bumgarner: On track for late-May return

Bumgarner (hand) is scheduled to throw his first bullpen session Monday, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Bumgarner has reportedly felt great while throwing on flat ground recently and is now ready to advance his rehab to the mound. He'll then begin a minor-league rehab stint in the not-too-distant future before making his return from the disabled list. He's tentatively scheduled to partake in two rehab games, but he could potentially need just one rehab appearance if he's able to work up to 75 pitches in that outing, Andrew Baggarly of The Athletic Bay Area reports. Manager Bruce Bochy is confident that the ace will be back in the Giants' rotation shortly after his May 25 eligibility date.