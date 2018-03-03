Giants' Madison Bumgarner: Perfect through three
Bumgarner fired three perfect frames while striking out four in Friday's exhibition loss to the Reds.
The 6-foot-4 southpaw rebounded from a poor spring debut the same way he is looking to bounce back from an injury-shortened 2017 campaign. Normally a pitcher returning from a serious shoulder injury the likes of the one Bumgarner suffered from his unfortunate dirtbiking accident would raise concerns among most fantasy owners. Luckily, we were able to get a good look at the ace down the stretch last year. His 3.32 ERA and 3.99 FIP in 17 starts were a touch higher than his career marks, but the return of his velocity combined with his plus control (5.0 K/BB and 1.09 WHIP) should quash any concerns regarding the health of his shoulder this season.
How many safe, dominant saves sources are there? Our Scott White looks at the distribution...
Starting pitcher has an abundance of high-end options, but there comes a point when the names...
Outfield is of course a large position, but is it a deep one? Not at the top, says our Scott...
Trea Turner stands alone at the top of the shortstop rankings, but the historically weak position...
Third base is deep, but not as deep as you might think given the number of multi-eligible players....
Paul Goldschmidt has slipped with the news of the humidor, but how does the rest of first base...