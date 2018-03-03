Giants' Madison Bumgarner: Perfect through three

Bumgarner fired three perfect frames while striking out four in Friday's exhibition loss to the Reds.

The 6-foot-4 southpaw rebounded from a poor spring debut the same way he is looking to bounce back from an injury-shortened 2017 campaign. Normally a pitcher returning from a serious shoulder injury the likes of the one Bumgarner suffered from his unfortunate dirtbiking accident would raise concerns among most fantasy owners. Luckily, we were able to get a good look at the ace down the stretch last year. His 3.32 ERA and 3.99 FIP in 17 starts were a touch higher than his career marks, but the return of his velocity combined with his plus control (5.0 K/BB and 1.09 WHIP) should quash any concerns regarding the health of his shoulder this season.

