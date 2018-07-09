Giants' Madison Bumgarner: Picks up win despite mediocre results
Bumgarner (2-3) surrendered four runs on seven hits and two walks while striking out six over 5.1 innings Sunday. He was able to record the win in a 13-8 victory over the Cardinals.
Bumgarner struggled with his command, only throwing 61 of his 101 pitches for strikes. Luckily for his fantasy owners, the Giants provided enough offensive thump to give the southpaw his second victory through seven starts. The 28-year-old owns a 3.09 ERA and 1.19 WHIP since returning from a serious hand injury last month, but a career-worst 2.6 K/BB ratio has resulted in a pedestrian 3.77 FIP. Bumgarner has shown flashes of brilliance outside of a couple of shaky starts, so it may be just a matter of time before he returns to his consistent, ace-like form.
More News
-
Giants' Madison Bumgarner: Tosses quality start Monday•
-
Giants' Madison Bumgarner: Throws seven shutout innings in no-decision•
-
Giants' Madison Bumgarner: Eight shutout innings•
-
Giants' Madison Bumgarner: Records quality start•
-
Giants' Madison Bumgarner: Allows four runs in no-decision•
-
Giants' Madison Bumgarner: Takes loss in season debut•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: SP turning back the clock
Two starting pitchers most Fantasy players had left for dead are showing real signs of late....
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 16
With so many teams playing eight games this week, where else are you going to look for sleepers?...
-
Week 16 two-start pitcher rankings
A busy Week 16 (July 9-15) means a high number of two-start options. Scott White ranks them...
-
Fantasy baseball trade chart: Pham falls
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Tucker a call-up to get excited about
The Astros have finally called up top prospect Kyle Tucker, and Scott White says it's a move...
-
Podcast: Player adds for Week 16
We’ll tell you the hitters and pitchers to add to get you set for a win in Fantasy Week 16...