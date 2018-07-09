Giants' Madison Bumgarner: Picks up win despite mediocre results

Bumgarner (2-3) surrendered four runs on seven hits and two walks while striking out six over 5.1 innings Sunday. He was able to record the win in a 13-8 victory over the Cardinals.

Bumgarner struggled with his command, only throwing 61 of his 101 pitches for strikes. Luckily for his fantasy owners, the Giants provided enough offensive thump to give the southpaw his second victory through seven starts. The 28-year-old owns a 3.09 ERA and 1.19 WHIP since returning from a serious hand injury last month, but a career-worst 2.6 K/BB ratio has resulted in a pedestrian 3.77 FIP. Bumgarner has shown flashes of brilliance outside of a couple of shaky starts, so it may be just a matter of time before he returns to his consistent, ace-like form.