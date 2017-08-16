Giants' Madison Bumgarner: Picks up win Tuesday

Bumgarner (3-5) allowed four runs on nine hits -- including two home runs -- and a walk over six innings while striking out four to record the win in Tuesday's 9-4 victory over the Marlins.

It wasn't the sharpest outing from the left-hander, but a rare display of offense from the Giants gave Bumgarner plenty of insurance runs to work with. The outing snapped a string of three straight quality starts for MadBum, but he still has a 2.98 ERA in seven trips to the mound since coming off the DL. His next start will come Monday at home against the Brewers.