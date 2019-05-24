Giants' Madison Bumgarner: Pitches six strong innings
Bumgarner did not factor into the decision versus the Braves on Thursday despite allowing only two runs on six hits in six innings. He walked two and struck out six.
The Giants' ace left the game in line for a win but ultimately had to settle for a quality start and no-decision. Though his 2019 numbers are a shade below his peak years, Bumgarner has been an exemplar innings-eater this season, tossing at least 5.2 innings in each of his 11 outings and earning seven quality starts in the process. He has also seen his strikeout rate rise after two consecutive down seasons; through 68 innings, he has struck out 70 batters. He'll face a weak Miami offense in his next start Wednesday.
