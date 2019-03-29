Giants' Madison Bumgarner: Pitches well in loss
Bumgarner allowed two runs on five hits while striking out nine in seven innings during a 2-0 loss to the Padres on Opening Day.
The Giants ace looked great, forcing 16 swinging strikes to go with 15 looking strikes on his way to nine punchouts. But he did give up a pair of hits to Wil Myers, including a homer, which led to both runs against him. Unfortunately, there could be a lot of games such as these for Bumgarner in 2019 with the Giants not expected to win much in 2019. While dealing with injuries, Bumgarner has gone 10-16 in the last two seasons combined.
