Giants' Madison Bumgarner: Posts zero earned runs in loss

Bumgarner (0-2) allowed five runs in a loss but none were earned on five hits with four strikeouts and two walks across six innings against the Dodgers on Tuesday.

The Giants ace had one bad inning, and it was his own error that opened the door for the Dodgers, leading to five unearned runs. Bumgarner did his best to erase the deficit by hitting a two-run homer later in the game, and the Giants rallied in the ninth, but it wasn't enough to tie the score and get Bumgarner off the hook. He's lost each of his first two starts in 2019 but owns a 1.38 ERA.