Giants' Madison Bumgarner: Pounded by Royals

Bumgarner gave up seven runs on 10 hits and a walk over just two innings Friday against the Royals. After the game, pitching coach Curt Young said that there was nothing wrong with Bumgarner physically, Henry Schulman of The San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Bumgarner had cruised against the same Royals team in his last outing, throwing 6.2 innings against them while allowing just one run. For the spring he's got a 20:2 K:BB over 20.2 innings, but has given up 19 runs on 35 hits, including three homers.