Giants' Madison Bumgarner: Pounded by Royals
Bumgarner gave up seven runs on 10 hits and a walk over just two innings Friday against the Royals. After the game, pitching coach Curt Young said that there was nothing wrong with Bumgarner physically, Henry Schulman of The San Francisco Chronicle reports.
Bumgarner had cruised against the same Royals team in his last outing, throwing 6.2 innings against them while allowing just one run. For the spring he's got a 20:2 K:BB over 20.2 innings, but has given up 19 runs on 35 hits, including three homers.
More News
-
Giants' Madison Bumgarner: Surrenders two in loss•
-
Giants' Madison Bumgarner: Bounces back Friday•
-
Giants' Madison Bumgarner: Allows six runs in spring debut•
-
Giants' Madison Bumgarner: Involved in trade talks•
-
Giants' Madison Bumgarner: Club option exercised•
-
Giants' Madison Bumgarner: Takes loss in final start•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Baseball: Sleepers and rankings
SportsLine simulated the 2019 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
Cheat Sheet: sleepers, rankings and more
Everything you need to dominate your draft, right here in one place.
-
Sleepers 2.0
How close are Pete Alonso and Nick Senzel to contributing in the majors? Close enough that...
-
Breakouts 2.0
Looking for big impact in the middle rounds of your draft? Scott White says these players are...
-
Busts 2.0
An ace closer joins Scott White's star-studded lists of busts for 2019, which is already headlined...
-
Relief Pitcher Tiers 3.0
Individual roles are becoming better defined as opening day nears, but the relief pitcher position...