Giants' Madison Bumgarner: Prematurely exits Friday's start

Bumgarner appeared to be hit on his pitching hand/wrist by a comebacker and was forced to leave Friday's game, Andrew Baggarly of The Athletic reports.

Bumgarner had already thrown over 50 pitches when this incident occurred in the third inning. Amy Gutierrez of NBC Sports Bay Area stated that it could be a precautionary removal and that he seemed to be okay, but more should be known in the coming hours once team doctors are able to properly assess his arm.