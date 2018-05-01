Giants' Madison Bumgarner: Preparing to begin throwing
Bumgarner (hand) could begin throwing from a mound in approximately two weeks, Chris Haft of MLB.com reports.
Bumgarner is scheduled to have his hand examined Tuesday. If said appointment goes well, the southpaw will be cleared to begin a throwing program. Should he progress as planned, Bumgarner will begin throwing from a bullpen mound in a couple weeks, which could put him on track to reach the Giants' goal of bringing him off the disabled list at the latter end of May.
