Giants' Madison Bumgarner: Quality start in Coors

Bumgarner (2-4) picked up the win in Tuesday's 14-4 rout of the Rockies, allowing three runs on eight hits and a walk over six innings while striking out eight.

He did serve up two homers, but the southpaw limited the damage in a dangerous environment to produce his fifth quality start in eight outings. Bumgarner will take a 3.99 ERA and 51:8 K:BB through 49.2 innings into his next start Sunday, at home against the Reds.