Giants' Madison Bumgarner: Quality start in Coors
Bumgarner (2-4) picked up the win in Tuesday's 14-4 rout of the Rockies, allowing three runs on eight hits and a walk over six innings while striking out eight.
He did serve up two homers, but the southpaw limited the damage in a dangerous environment to produce his fifth quality start in eight outings. Bumgarner will take a 3.99 ERA and 51:8 K:BB through 49.2 innings into his next start Sunday, at home against the Reds.
More News
-
Giants' Madison Bumgarner: Solid in quality start•
-
Giants' Madison Bumgarner: Worn out by Yankees•
-
Giants' Madison Bumgarner: Struggles in first inning•
-
Giants' Madison Bumgarner: Earns first win of 2019•
-
Giants' Madison Bumgarner: Settles for no-decision•
-
Giants' Madison Bumgarner: Zero earned runs in loss•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
MVP, bust for all 30 teams
Want a lay of the land as we near the quarter-way point in the season? Scott White goes team...
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart, top picks
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Tuesday Waivers plus winners/losers
Nick Senzel hit a pair of homers on Monday, and looks like he may be a star in the making.
-
Top 30 IL stashes; Ohtani's return
Your ability to stash Shohei Ohtani in an IL spot is quickly coming to an end, but as Scott...
-
Who's stock is up, who's down?
With the first week of May in the books, it's time to take a look back and see whose stock...
-
Week 7 two-start pitcher rankings
There's a crowded list of two-start options in what figures to be a busy Week 7. Scott White...