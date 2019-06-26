Giants' Madison Bumgarner: Rebounds to pick up win

Bumgarner (4-7) allowed two runs in six innings to earn the win against the Rockies on Tuesday. He gave up three hits while walking three and striking out 11.

After suffering through his worst outing of the season in his previous start, Bumgarner struck out a season-high 11 batters Tuesday and posted his 12th quality start in 17 appearances. Though he struggled a bit with his control, the 29-year-old limited Colorado to only three hits, the least he has given up this season. With San Francisco far out of the playoff picture the possibility of a trade to a contender looms for Bumgarner, but he is scheduled to face the Diamondbacks on Sunday in his next start.