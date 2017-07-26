Giants' Madison Bumgarner: Records first win of season
Bumgarner struck out four with one intentional walk while allowing one earned run on six hits in five innings during Tuesday's game against the Pirates.
It took seven starts this season, but the Giants' ace was finally able to record his first win of 2017. He only threw 80 pitches over five innings in the outing, but was no longer needed after the Giants built a 10-1 lead. With only four strikeouts and six hits in five innings, it didn't appear as Bumgarner had fully recovered his ability to locate pitches, but after giving up four home runs and seven runs over his first two starts, Tuesday's win was a step in the right direction to returning to his elite form.
More News
-
Giants' Madison Bumgarner: Still chasing first win•
-
Giants' Madison Bumgarner: Goes seven strong in return•
-
Giants' Madison Bumgarner: Officially activated Saturday•
-
Giants' Madison Bumgarner: Confirmed as starter•
-
Giants' Madison Bumgarner: Named starter for Saturday•
-
Giants' Madison Bumgarner: Dominant in final rehab outing•
-
Waiver Wire: Whit keeps hitting
Whit Merrifield is on a tear and he's been a top-10 second baseman since he started playing...
-
Podcast: Buy Bregman, Gausman?
We recap a couple of trades and a prospect promotion, break down the Clayton Kershaw news,...
-
Waivers: Deal benefits Cahill, Hand
Is Trevor Cahill any more interesting as a Royal? Is Derek Fisher a big deal? Which of Anthony...
-
Kershaw and the top 25 DL stashes
Even though he figures to miss at least a month, Clayton Kershaw is still one of the top DL...
-
Take a chance on Devers' upside
Rafael Devers has all the tools to take advantage of baseball's power surge. Heath Cummings...
-
Devers a can't-miss add?
The Red Sox are looking to fill their third-base void from within, as they called up top prospect...