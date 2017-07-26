Giants' Madison Bumgarner: Records first win of season

Bumgarner struck out four with one intentional walk while allowing one earned run on six hits in five innings during Tuesday's game against the Pirates.

It took seven starts this season, but the Giants' ace was finally able to record his first win of 2017. He only threw 80 pitches over five innings in the outing, but was no longer needed after the Giants built a 10-1 lead. With only four strikeouts and six hits in five innings, it didn't appear as Bumgarner had fully recovered his ability to locate pitches, but after giving up four home runs and seven runs over his first two starts, Tuesday's win was a step in the right direction to returning to his elite form.