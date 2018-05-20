Giants' Madison Bumgarner: Rehab assignment next Saturday

Bumgarner (hand) will have his first minor-league rehab assignment next Saturday, John Shea of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Bumgarner had a successful 40-pitch bullpen session Saturday and is set to face hitters Tuesday. Manager Bruce Bochy said the veteran left-hander is slated for at least three rehab starts, which would put his potential return sometime around the second week of June, assuming he continues without any setbacks.

