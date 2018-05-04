Giants' Madison Bumgarner: Returns to playing catch

Bumgarner (hand) made 30 throws from 60 feet away Friday, Henry Schulman of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

This is a big step, as it marks the first time the southpaw has played catch since injuring his hand during spring training. He's expected to return to the mound in approximately two weeks with the hope of a full return to game action at the end of May.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories