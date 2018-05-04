Giants' Madison Bumgarner: Returns to playing catch
Bumgarner (hand) made 30 throws from 60 feet away Friday, Henry Schulman of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
This is a big step, as it marks the first time the southpaw has played catch since injuring his hand during spring training. He's expected to return to the mound in approximately two weeks with the hope of a full return to game action at the end of May.
More News
-
Giants' Madison Bumgarner: Cleared to begin throwing•
-
Giants' Madison Bumgarner: Preparing to begin throwing•
-
Giants' Madison Bumgarner: Hopeful to begin throwing program•
-
Giants' Madison Bumgarner: Gets pins removed, targets late May return•
-
Giants' Madison Bumgarner: Moved to 60-day disabled list•
-
Giants' Madison Bumgarner: Officially hits DL•
-
Week 7 two-start pitcher rankings
A lighter schedule makes for fewer two-start options in Fantasy Week 7 (May 7-13), but Scott...
-
Prospects Report: Buehler here to stay?
Walker Buehler is technically in the minors right now, but with the Hyun-Jin Ryu injury, it's...
-
Waivers: Soler and Minor still adds
We've written a lot about Mike Minor and Jorge Soler, but Heath Cummings says they're still...
-
Ranking the top 30 DL stashes
Jacob deGrom and Johnny Cueto are both looking at questionable diagnoses and vague timetables....
-
Bullpen Report: A Hader-Jeffress split
Nearly one-third of the league is experiencing closer turmoil right now. Our Scott White attempts...
-
Waivers: Romero's arrow pointing up
It's a great week for pitching prospects. Mike Soroka sparkled before Fernando Romero and Sean...