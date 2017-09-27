Play

Giants' Madison Bumgarner: Season comes to a close

Manager Bruce Bochy announced Tuesday that Bumgarner will not make another start this season, Andrew Baggarly of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

Bumgarner's health isn't a concern at this point in the season, but the Giants will shut their ace down on a high note following his strong 7.2 inning one-run outing Saturday against the Dodgers. Bumgarner will conclude the year with a 3.32 ERA over 17 starts and will again be one of the most coveted starting pitching assets in 2018 fantasy baseball drafts.

