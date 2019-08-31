Giants' Madison Bumgarner: Secures ninth victory

Bumgarner (9-8) allowed one run on four hits and two walks while striking out nine over seven innings, earning the win in Friday's 8-3 win over the Padres.

A Manny Machado solo shot was the only damage to Bumgarner's line for the evening. The southpaw improved in the later innings, allowing just a single baserunner over his final three frames. For the year, Bumgarner has a 3.62 ERA and 1.09 WHIP with 177 strikeouts in 176.2 innings. The 30-year-old is expected to face the Cardinals on Wednesday for his next start.