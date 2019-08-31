Giants' Madison Bumgarner: Secures ninth victory
Bumgarner (9-8) allowed one run on four hits and two walks while striking out nine over seven innings, earning the win in Friday's 8-3 win over the Padres.
A Manny Machado solo shot was the only damage to Bumgarner's line for the evening. The southpaw improved in the later innings, allowing just a single baserunner over his final three frames. For the year, Bumgarner has a 3.62 ERA and 1.09 WHIP with 177 strikeouts in 176.2 innings. The 30-year-old is expected to face the Cardinals on Wednesday for his next start.
More News
-
Giants' Madison Bumgarner: Takes no-decision Saturday•
-
Giants' Madison Bumgarner: Suffers eighth defeat•
-
Giants' Madison Bumgarner: Dominates for second straight start•
-
Giants' Madison Bumgarner: Tosses gem for seventh win•
-
Giants' Madison Bumgarner: Hit hard at Coors•
-
Giants' Madison Bumgarner: Notches sixth win•
SportsLine's Fantasy Football Draft Strategy Guide
Dominate your draft with our free Draft Strategy Guide, which gives you must-have sleepers, rookies, quarterbacks, and much more!
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy baseball rankings, best picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Week 24 Preview: Sleeper hitters
Mark Canha still isn't getting enough love, but it's the Twins who are the most represented...
-
Week 24 Preview: Two-start pitchers
The two-start sleeper well had gone dry in recent weeks, but it runneth over in Week 24, according...
-
Prospects Report: September call-ups
September call-ups are rarely all that you hope they'll be. Scott White assesses which prospects...
-
Thirty bold predictions for 2020
With the 2019 season beginning to wind down, Scott White embraces some of his bolder ideas...
-
Waivers: Dubon, Hilliard get the call
A couple of prospect call-ups might be of interest to Fantasy players, according to Scott White....