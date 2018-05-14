Giants' Madison Bumgarner: Set for another bullpen Wednesday

Bumgarner (hand) is scheduled to throw another bullpen session Wednesday, Amy Gutierrez of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Bumgarner said he felt great after Monday's bullpen session, the first he's thrown since undergoing hand surgery in late March. He threw 20 pitches -- all of which were fastballs -- before calling it quits. The veteran southpaw will now focus on building up his arm strength and increasing his pitch count as he works toward a return. Bumgarner is hoping to rejoin the Giants' rotation shortly after he's first eligible (May 25), though that will ultimately depend on his minor-league rehab assignment.