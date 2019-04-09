Giants' Madison Bumgarner: Settles for no-decision

Bumgarner didn't factor into the decision in Monday's 6-5 loss to the Padres, allowing five runs on four hits and a walk over six innings while striking out three.

Staked to a 5-0 lead after a big fourth inning by the Giants, Bumgarner couldn't make it stick, serving up homers to Fernando Tatis Jr. and Wil Myers in the fifth and sixth as part of the Padres' comeback. The southpaw threw 63 of 93 pitches for strikes, including 18 first-pitch strikes to the 25 batters he faced, but he continues to be hittable when he is in the strike zone -- he's given up four homers in 19 innings through three starts. Bumgarner will take a 3.32 ERA and 16:4 K:BB into his next outing Saturday, at home against the Rockies.