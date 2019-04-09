Giants' Madison Bumgarner: Settles for no-decision
Bumgarner didn't factor into the decision in Monday's 6-5 loss to the Padres, allowing five runs on four hits and a walk over six innings while striking out three.
Staked to a 5-0 lead after a big fourth inning by the Giants, Bumgarner couldn't make it stick, serving up homers to Fernando Tatis Jr. and Wil Myers in the fifth and sixth as part of the Padres' comeback. The southpaw threw 63 of 93 pitches for strikes, including 18 first-pitch strikes to the 25 batters he faced, but he continues to be hittable when he is in the strike zone -- he's given up four homers in 19 innings through three starts. Bumgarner will take a 3.32 ERA and 16:4 K:BB into his next outing Saturday, at home against the Rockies.
More News
-
Giants' Madison Bumgarner: Zero earned runs in loss•
-
Giants' Madison Bumgarner: Pitches well in loss•
-
Giants' Madison Bumgarner: Pounded by Royals•
-
Giants' Madison Bumgarner: Surrenders two in loss•
-
Giants' Madison Bumgarner: Bounces back Friday•
-
Giants' Madison Bumgarner: Allows six runs in spring debut•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Advanced Stats Primer for Hitters
Confused by some of the stats or terminology used in Fantasy analysis these days? Here's a...
-
2019 Fantasy Baseball rankings, Week 3
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Weekend waivers, winners and losers
Did you miss some of this weekend's action? Chris Towers catches you up on everything you need...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 3
Yandy Diaz is elevating the ball as hoped, and Jay Bruce is looking healthy and powerful again....
-
Week 3 two-start pitcher rankings
There's no shortage of usable two-start options in Week 3, according to Scott White, including...
-
Week 3 Waiver Targets
Our Fantasy Baseball crew gives you the top waiver-wire adds from the past week, heading into...