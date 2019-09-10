Giants' Madison Bumgarner: Sharp in no-decision

Bumgarner threw seven innings in a no-decision against the Pirates on Monday, giving up two earned runs on six hits, striking out five and walking two as the Giants eventually fell 6-4.

It was a strong outing for the left-hander, but his bullpen coughed up four runs in the ninth inning to cost him what would have been his 10th win of the season. Bumgarner is still in the midst of another strong season, with a 3.77 ERA, 1.12 WHIP and 184:39 K:BB across 188.2 innings. He'll draw a favorable matchup for his next start, which will see him take on the Marlins at home on Sunday.