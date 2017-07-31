Giants' Madison Bumgarner: Shuts down Dodgers in no-decision
Bumgarner didn't allow a run on five hits while striking out seven over seven innings against the Dodgers on Sunday. He walked one in the no-decision.
Both he and Dodgers starter Hyun-Jin Ryu tossed seven innings of shutout ball, so it's a shame neither of them factored into the decision. Despite only having one victory (and four losses) in an injury-shortened campaign, Bumgarner has reduced his ERA to 2.92 to go with a 1.05 WHIP -- numbers that are slightly better than his career average of 3.00 and 1.10 -- so the North Carolina native should be able to reel in a few wins soon enough.
More News
-
Giants' Madison Bumgarner: Records first win of season•
-
Giants' Madison Bumgarner: Still chasing first win•
-
Giants' Madison Bumgarner: Goes seven strong in return•
-
Giants' Madison Bumgarner: Officially activated Saturday•
-
Giants' Madison Bumgarner: Confirmed as starter•
-
Giants' Madison Bumgarner: Named starter for Saturday•
-
Can trade spark Lucroy?
Jonathan Lucroy has been one of the biggest busts in Fantasy this season, but Chris Towers...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 18
The entire Phillies lineup has sleeper appeal in Fantasy Week 18 (July 31-Aug. 6), and look...
-
Week 18 two-start pitcher rankings
Week 18 (July 31-Aug. 6) offers more usable two-start pitchers than most weeks, so Scott White...
-
Podcast: Fantasy Feud, Week 18
We're looking ahead to Week 18 but only after playing Fantasy Feud and discussing the trade...
-
Waivers: Schwarber heating up
Coming up on the biggest trade weekend of the season, Chris Towers identifies some players...
-
Players who could win, lose at deadline
Not every rumor comes to fruition, of course, but based on what we're hearing, here are the...