Giants' Madison Bumgarner: Shuts down Dodgers in no-decision

Bumgarner didn't allow a run on five hits while striking out seven over seven innings against the Dodgers on Sunday. He walked one in the no-decision.

Both he and Dodgers starter Hyun-Jin Ryu tossed seven innings of shutout ball, so it's a shame neither of them factored into the decision. Despite only having one victory (and four losses) in an injury-shortened campaign, Bumgarner has reduced his ERA to 2.92 to go with a 1.05 WHIP -- numbers that are slightly better than his career average of 3.00 and 1.10 -- so the North Carolina native should be able to reel in a few wins soon enough.