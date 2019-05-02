Giants' Madison Bumgarner: Solid in quality start
Bumgarner allowed one run on four hits with two walks while striking out eight through six innings in a no-decision against the Dodgers on Wednesday.
This was a welcome sight for Bumgarner owners as he posted 18 swinging strikes on his way to eight strikeouts in the quality start. The left-hander has not allowed a home run in his last three starts and has a 20:3 K:BB over that span. He has a 1-4 record with a 3.92 ERA through seven starts this season. Bumgarner will have a tough matchup his next start Tuesday in Colorado.
