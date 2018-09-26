Giants' Madison Bumgarner: Start pushed back to Friday

Bumgarner was scratched from Wednesday's start and will now take the mound against the Dodgers on Friday, Yahoo! Sports reports.

Instead of pitching against the Padres, Bumgarner will toe the rubber for his finale start of the 2018 campaign versus the Giants' biggest rivals. In his place, Casey Kelly will pitch Wednesday. Across 20 starts this season, Bumgarner has logged a 3.20 ERA and 1.24 WHIP with a 7.5 K/9.