Giants' Madison Bumgarner: Start pushed back to Friday
Bumgarner was scratched from Wednesday's start and will now take the mound against the Dodgers on Friday, Yahoo! Sports reports.
Instead of pitching against the Padres, Bumgarner will toe the rubber for his finale start of the 2018 campaign versus the Giants' biggest rivals. In his place, Casey Kelly will pitch Wednesday. Across 20 starts this season, Bumgarner has logged a 3.20 ERA and 1.24 WHIP with a 7.5 K/9.
More News
-
Giants' Madison Bumgarner: Earns quality start Friday•
-
Giants' Madison Bumgarner: Starting Friday as scheduled•
-
Giants' Madison Bumgarner: Lifted for precautionary reasons•
-
Giants' Madison Bumgarner: Emotions take over in loss•
-
Giants' Madison Bumgarner: Hit hard at Coors•
-
Giants' Madison Bumgarner: Dominant again in no-decision•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 20 second basemen for 2019
At a time when position scarcity is supposed to be on the outs, second base is surprisingly...
-
Waivers: One-start sleepers?
With the 2018 season drawing to a close, Scott White considers which pitchers and hitters might...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 27
You'll find two-start pitcher rankings here, but Scott White says they may not be of as much...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 27
Final week means starting lineups that are less rigid than ever, but Scott White has found...
-
Waivers: Stewart, Voit pack the power
A Tigers rookie makes his presence known while Luke Voit continues to power up for the Yankees....
-
Top 20 first basemen for 2019
First base may not be as loaded with studs as in years past, but it's certainly not lacking...